Karachi, December 29, 2025: Senator Sarmad Ali, Chairman of the Senate Library Committee, on Monday stressed the importance of books and libraries in national development while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 2nd Karachi Festival of Books & Libraries 2025, held in Karachi.

The two-day festival is being organized under the banner of the Karachi Festival of Books & Libraries. The opening ceremony was hosted by the festival’s founders, senior journalists Aziz Memon and Syed Khalid Mahmood.

In his address, Senator Sarmad Ali referred to Islam’s foundational message of “Iqra” (Read), stating that reading and education form the backbone of a progressive society.

He said, “Books and libraries should be regarded as living institutions that require continuous attention, improvement, and reorganization.”

Expressing concern over the declining trend of reading, he remarked, “Unfortunately, libraries have not been given the attention they deserve, which has led to a gradual decline in the culture of reading in the country.”

Recalling the past, the Senator noted, “There was a time when small libraries existed in every neighborhood, but this tradition has now almost disappeared.”

Highlighting the decline in publishing trends, he added, “In the past, at least 3,000 copies of a book were published, whereas today this number has dropped to around 300.”

However, expressing optimism about the promotion of reading, he referred to the Karachi International Book Fair, which attracted nearly 500,000 visitors, calling it clear evidence of public interest. He also proposed celebrating a National Library Day or National Book Reading Day in Pakistan.

On the occasion, he said, “Although the world is rapidly moving toward artificial intelligence, we must remain connected to our foundations—books—while also promoting modern digital technologies.”

Concluding his speech, Senator Sarmad Ali quoted Albert Einstein, saying:

“The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of your library.”

The event was attended by Aziz Memon, Syed Khalid Mahmood, Murad Ali Memon (Secretary, National Book Foundation), representatives of the National Library of Pakistan including Hasnain Shah, Azim Qureshi, and Mehboob Shah. During the two-day festival, book stalls and literary sessions will be held.

