Karachi : A seminar titled “Hydrocarbon Horizon” was jointly organized by the Oil and Gas Training Institute of Pakistan (OGTIP) and the Department of Chemical Engineering, NED University, at the Civil AV Hall, NED University.

Addressing the seminar as the chief guest, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, stated that holding such research-based seminars is a highly commendable initiative to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Sohail Wajahat Siddiqui, former Chairman of Pakistan State Oil, while addressing the students, said that the future belongs to hydrocarbons. The establishment of the Oil and Gas Training Institute is the need of the hour and will provide excellent opportunities for professional training to students.

Dr. Masroor Ahmed Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Nazeer Hussain University, remarked that the establishment of this institute will play a crucial role in aligning students with modern requirements.

The seminar was also addressed by Syed Waseem Ahmed (Principal, OGTIP), Imran Farooqi (Chairman, OGTIP), Syed Muhammad Asghar (Administrator, OGTIP), Adnan Hussain (Head of Public Relations and Media, OGTIP), Dr. Saud Hashmi (Chairman, Chemical Engineering Department, NED University), and Dr. Faheemuddin (Associate Professor, Chemical Engineering Department, NED University).

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran by renowned Qari Liaquat Hussain.

The seminar was attended by key figures from the oil and gas industry and various sectors of society, including:

Salman Ahmed Siddiqui, Spokesperson, Sui Southern Gas Company

Syed Makhdum Ali Riaz, President, Pakistan American Culture Center

Syed Abbas Tazim, Director of Operations, ASF Foundation

Adnan Khan, Deputy Convener, Central Standing Committee on Public Utilities, FPCCI

Akram Khan Kohati, Convener, Central Standing Committee on Youth Development, FPCCI

Engineer Muhammad Usman, Member, Provincial Assembly of Sindh

Adil Rehman and Waqas Ahmed from Petroleum Institute of Pakistan

Shahzaib Raees, CEO, Spark Visa Consulting (Pvt.) Ltd.

In addition, a large number of students from the Petroleum and Chemical Engineering Department of NED University and international students also participated in the seminar.