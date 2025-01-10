Karachi : The Indonesian-Pakistan Seminar on Palm Oil 2025, titled “Strengthening Sustainable Palm for the World,” was organized by the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi, jointly hosted by the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (IPOA) and the Palm Oil Supplier Association of Pakistan (POSAP). The seminar was held at a prominent hotel in Karachi and featured insightful addresses from renowned international speakers, including Dr. Mohammad Fadhil Hasan, Head of Foreign Relations GAPKI-IPOA; Mr. Sohail Bhatti, Senior Vice President of POSAP; and Dr. Hammad Hassan, Associate Professor of Regenerative Medicine at Aga Khan University.

The event commenced with opening remarks by Mr. Teguh Wiweko, Acting Consul General of the Indonesian Consulate. This was followed by an address from Mr. Naveed Gilani, Chairman of POSAP Mr. Eddy Martono, Chairman of GAPKI-IPOA, then highlighted the significance of palm oil trade between Indonesia and Pakistan. Dr. Rizal A. Lukman, Secretary General of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), also delivered an engaging presentation on sustainable palm oil practices and global trade. He also invited the Thailand government to join the CPOPC, being the 4th biggest producer of Palm Oil in the world.

The seminar was moderated by Mr. Ahmed Syofian, Economic Counsellor at the Indonesian Consulate General. Distinguished dignitaries graced the event, including H.E. Mr. Surashete Boontinand, Consul General of Thailand in Karachi; Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of FPCCI and former Chairman of PCMA and Mr. Irfan Soomro, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan. The event brought together owners of the edible oil industry, diplomats from various countries, and other stakeholders, creating an enriching platform for knowledge sharing and networking.

The evening concluded with a sumptuous dinner, allowing participants to engage further in discussions and forge meaningful connections.