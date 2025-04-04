The Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority (PSBA) has introduced the Sahulat on the Go initiative, designed to operate under a self-sustaining financial model without relying on ongoing government subsidies. This effort aims to enhance accessibility to essential goods through mobile bazaars while promoting small businesses and entrepreneurship by providing an affordable and well-regulated marketplace for vendors.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was briefed on the project, which will initially launch as a pilot in Lahore before expanding to other districts. With an investment of Rs 630.50 million, the initiative is expected to generate Rs 93.6 million in annual revenue. Fourteen mobile bazaars will be established in densely populated and high-traffic areas to provide structured market spaces, improve accessibility, and enhance urban aesthetics. The project is set for completion within three to four months, with further expansion planned in smaller Tehsils across Punjab.

PSBA representative Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, an experienced chartered accountant and public sector reform expert, presented the initiative. Since 2016, Ahmad has played a key role in restructuring Punjab’s market regulation system, leading to the transformation of the Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC) into the Punjab State Bazaars Authority (PSBA) in 2024. Under his leadership, PSBA now manages 36 permanent bazaars in 25 districts, serving nearly 50 million customers annually. These markets offer essential goods at prices 10-30% lower than standard market rates while ensuring a clean and organized shopping experience.

The Punjab government has also allocated Rs 3.433 billion for 13 new permanent Sahulat Bazaars in key locations such as Noshera, Burewala, Jalalpur, and Sangla Hill, with land allocation underway for more bazaars in Bahawalnagar, Attock, Rahim Yar Khan, and Murree. To enhance sustainability, all bazaars will be transitioned to solar energy following the success of a pilot project at Township Bazaar, which cut electricity costs from Rs 1 million to Rs 100,000 per month. The government has set aside Rs 693 million for this solar conversion.

During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised PSBA for its efforts in providing affordable commodities, particularly during Ramadan. She also recognized the contributions of MNA Muhammad Afzal Khokhar in ensuring smooth market operations. Additionally, the Chief Minister commended PSBA for organizing Eid Gala celebrations, which created a festive environment and encouraged public engagement. She has now directed that similar community activities be expanded across all Sahulat Bazaars.

The Sahulat on the Go initiative will establish mobile bazaars at strategic locations in Lahore, including Multan Road, Hanjar Wall, Manga Mandi, Raiwind, G1 Market, Mustafa Town, Faisal Town, Moon Market, Bedian Road, Madar-e-Millat Road, Gulshan Ravi, Shahdara, Shadman, and Singhpura. Each market will feature around 60 stalls, ensuring an organized shopping experience with controlled prices. The government plans to replicate this model across other districts upon successful implementation in Lahore.

To facilitate efficient execution, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved financial support for PSBA, strengthening its capacity to implement and oversee projects effectively. She has also instructed that all approved initiatives be completed within strict deadlines to provide citizens with affordable and well-regulated marketplaces as soon as possible. This expansion of mobile and permanent Sahulat Bazaars represents a major step toward improving economic relief and sustainable urban development in Punjab.