Karachi / Sukkur : We are delighted to share that Sukkur Beverages is now not only self-sufficient in Aquafina to feed its Franchise but can support nationally to reach every beverage outlet of the country to make PepsiCo market leader in NCB segment.

This has been possible because of our visionary and proactive CEO, Mrs. Sayeeda Leghari. SBL has been making multi billion investment in past few years to upgrade and enhance its production capability to delight consumers by giving more choices to reward and treat themselves. It was a historic day when Eugene Willemsen , CEO International Beverages of PepsiCo, Furqan Syed , CCO International Beverages & GM Pakistan FOBO, PepsiCo senior Leadership of Pakistan BU along with business partners, vendors and local elites of the province inaugurated the Greenfield, Eco friendly and self-sustainable plant at Sukkur Beverages.

With this addition, SBL has an edge over competition to serve its Trade & Consumer faster with fresh product. SBL aspires to become market leader in this segment like CSD business where we are already touching 70% market share. We wish SBL to grow Faster, Stronger & Better.