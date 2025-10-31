Karachi, October 31, 2025: Security Papers Limited (SPL), in collaboration with the Indus Hospital &

Health Network (IHHN), organized a breast cancer awareness session at its registered office. This

initiative was aimed to educate and empower female employees about breast health and the

importance of early detection.

The session was conducted by Dr. Hina Andani from IHHN, who shared insights on breast cancer

prevention, early detection, and available treatments. She emphasized the importance of routine self-

examinations, awareness of symptoms, and understanding personal risk factors. Dr. Andani also

highlighted advancements in screening techniques, diagnostic tools and healthcare resources that

support timely detection of breast cancer and improvement in recoveries.

This interactive session encouraged an open dialogue, allowing participants to ask questions and share

their concerns in a supportive atmosphere. Through this initiative, SPL reaffirmed its commitment

towards healthcare and well-being of its female employees, thereby emphasizing on early detection and

proactive care.

Mr. Imran Qureshi, CEO of SPL, stated, “At SPL, we actively promote initiatives that encourage health

awareness and employee well-being. Awareness is the first step towards prevention. Breast cancer is

not limited to women; men are also at risk and it is our collective responsibility to promote awareness,

early detection, and care. We take pride in fostering a workplace culture that values the well-being of

employees, reflecting our commitment to building a healthier and more informed community.”

The session received an overwhelmingly positive response from the participants, who found it highly

insightful and impactful and appreciated SPL’s commitment to promoting a healthy and supportive work

environment.

