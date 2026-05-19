The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that security forces killed 22 militants during an ongoing area sanitization operation in the Shewa area of North Waziristan District.

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According to the military’s statement issued from Rawalpindi, the operation began on May 17, 2026, after security agencies received credible intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the region.

Security Forces Engage Militants in Intense Exchange of Fire

ISPR stated that security forces effectively engaged militant hideouts during the operation.

As a result, troops killed 22 militants belonging to what the military described as the Indian-sponsored “Fitna-al-Khwarij” during intense exchanges of fire over the last 24 hours.

Security personnel also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed militants.

According to ISPR, the militants had allegedly remained involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area.

Security Forces Continue Area Sanitization

The military stated that security forces have effectively cordoned off the area while sanitization operations continue to eliminate any remaining militants.

ISPR further claimed that militants used local residents as human shields and forced civilians to provide safe passage under intimidation and coercion.

The statement described such actions as highly condemnable and said no justification exists for endangering civilian lives.

Azm-e-Istehkam Campaign to Continue Nationwide

ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan’s counterterrorism campaign under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” strategy will continue at full pace.

The military said security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to eliminating foreign-sponsored terrorism and restoring peace across the country.

The operation forms part of broader national security efforts approved under the Federal Apex Committee’s National Action Plan framework.