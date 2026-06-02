RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s security forces have killed 17 militants during a series of intelligence-based operations conducted across several districts of Balochistan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

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The operations were launched following the train incident that occurred on May 24, 2026. Security forces carried out coordinated actions in the districts of Mastung, Nushki, Zehri, Khuzdar, and Kech to target militant networks operating in the region.

Multiple Militant Hideouts Targeted

According to the military’s media wing, security personnel effectively engaged several militant locations during the operations.

Following intense exchanges of fire, security forces killed 17 militants allegedly linked to what the ISPR described as “Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Hindustan.”

The military stated that the operations dealt a significant blow to militant networks active in the affected areas.

Weapons and Explosives Recovered

Security forces also recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and prepared improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the militants killed during the operations.

According to the ISPR, the militants were allegedly involved in various terrorist activities across the province.

Furthermore, authorities are continuing efforts to identify and dismantle remaining militant infrastructure in the region.

Sanitisation Operations Continue

The ISPR said sanitisation operations remain underway to eliminate any remaining militants and secure the affected areas.

The military reiterated its commitment to maintaining pressure on militant groups through ongoing counterterrorism operations.

Commitment Under Azm-e-Istehkam

The statement added that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue their counterterrorism campaign under the national strategy of Azm-e-Istehkam, which was approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

According to the ISPR, efforts will continue at full pace to combat terrorism and strengthen security across the country.

The military reaffirmed its resolve to eliminate all forms of militancy and ensure lasting peace and stability in Pakistan.