RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 11 militants during multiple intelligence-based operations in the Datta Khel over the past 48 hours, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

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Officials said troops engaged militants at several locations during intense exchanges of fire.

Weapons Recovered After Fierce Gun Battles

Security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed militants.

According to ISPR, the militants remained involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

The military described them as part of “Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij”.

Sanitisation Operation Underway

Security forces have continued sanitisation operations in the area.

They are targeting remaining hidden militant elements.

Officials said the campaign aims to clear the region completely of terrorist networks.

Counter-Terrorism Drive Continues

ISPR said operations are part of the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign under the national strategy “Azm-e-Istehkam”.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies are continuing coordinated action across the country.

Officials said the objective is to eliminate foreign-supported militancy and restore lasting peace.