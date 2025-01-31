ISLAMABAD: Security forces successfully neutralized at least 10 terrorists in five separate operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), announced on Friday.

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out in Khulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district, where four terrorists were eliminated. Meanwhile, security forces engaged in four additional encounters in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel, Hassan Khel, Ghulam Khan, and Mir Ali, killing six more terrorists.

According to ISPR, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants, who were involved in various attacks against security forces and civilians. Ongoing sanitization operations aim to clear the area of any remaining threats, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating terrorism.

These operations are part of a broader security effort following a surge in violent attacks since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The CRSS Annual Security Report 2024 revealed that last year was Pakistan’s deadliest in a decade, with at least 685 fatalities among security forces and 444 terror incidents. Overall, 2,546 people lost their lives, while 2,267 sustained injuries due to violence. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded the highest casualties, with 1,616 fatalities, followed by Balochistan with 782.

The report further highlighted that 2024 saw a record 9-year high in violence-related deaths, marking a 66% increase compared to 2023. On average, nearly seven people lost their lives daily, with November being the deadliest month of the year.