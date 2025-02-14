The Karachi administration has imposed Section 144 to regulate heavy traffic within the city. The new measures will allow heavy traffic from 11 pm to 6 am, with restrictions on movement during the day. Additionally, heavy traffic will only be permitted on three designated routes during daytime hours.

A notification issued by the authorities states that heavy traffic will be completely banned within city limits, except for vehicles carrying essential commodities such as water, edible oil, medical gases, life-saving drugs, and other related items. These vehicles will be allowed to move only between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am.

The movement of dumpers carrying construction materials and mixture machines will also be banned throughout the city.

Furthermore, the Sindh government has mandated that all heavy vehicles operating in Karachi must have a physical fitness certificate. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the government would ensure that all heavy vehicles on the roads meet fitness requirements. This decision follows a meeting led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to address the increasing number of traffic accidents and the public’s criticism of the authorities’ negligence.