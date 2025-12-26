Peshawar Pakistan : The Secretary, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Mr. Sheryar Taj, visited Peshawar today and held a series of important meetings aimed at reviewing ongoing trade promotion activities and engaging directly with the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During his visit to the TDAP Peshawar Office, the Secretary held an interactive meeting with officers and staff members, where detailed discussions were conducted on the ongoing and planned activities under TDAP’s Annual Business Plan (ABP) 2025–26. He appreciated the efforts of the regional office in implementing trade promotion initiatives despite resource and logistical challenges and emphasized the need for proactive engagement with exporters, SMEs, and emerging sectors of the province. The Secretary also took a comprehensive round of the office building, reviewed facilities, and stressed improving operational efficiency, coordination, and service delivery to the business community.

Subsequently, the Secretary visited the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), where a well-attended meeting was held with the President SCCI and a large number of representatives from the business community. The President SCCI Mr. Junaid Altaf apprised the Secretary of key issues faced by various business sectors, including exports, market access, cost of doing business, regulatory bottlenecks, and the need for enhanced institutional support. The Secretary assured the business community that TDAP remains committed to addressing genuine concerns, strengthening public–private dialogue, and designing sector-specific interventions to enhance exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Secretary Tdap also had a meeting with Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry WCCI Peshawar and discussed the WEXNET Peshawar Exhibition going to be held on January 21-22 , 2026.

Later, the Secretary visited the All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) at Namak Mandi, where a meeting was held with the Chairman APCEA and members of the association. The Chairman briefed the Secretary on challenges and opportunities related to the gems and jewelry sector, particularly issues concerning exports, value addition, certification, skills development, and international market access. The Secretary emphasized TDAP’s focus on promoting value-added exports and acknowledged the strategic importance of the gems sector for the province and the country.

During the visit, the Secretary also took a round of the Gems Market at Namak Mandi, interacted with traders and artisans, and inquired in detail about gem cutting, polishing, trading mechanisms, and existing practices. He highlighted the importance of human resource development, modern lapidary techniques, and skills training to improve quality, competitiveness, and global recognition of Pakistani gemstones.

The visit reflects TDAP’s continued commitment to strengthening regional offices, engaging directly with stakeholders, and promoting sustainable export-led growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.