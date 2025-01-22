Lahore, January 22, 2025 – Mr. Sheryar Taj, Secretary of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) today, accompanied by Director General TDAP Punjab, Ms. Rafia Syed. They were welcomed by LCCI President Mr. Abuzar Shaad and senior members of the chamber.

During the visit, Secretary TDAP discussed strategies to explore new markets, including Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Central Asia, and addressed key challenges facing businesses. He also shared TDAP’s upcoming initiatives, such as the single-country exhibition in Ethiopia, the Pakistan Travel Mart in Karachi and Islamabad, and the Food & Agri-Manufacturing Event in Lahore. He encouraged LCCI members to actively participate in these events and delegations to strengthen trade ties.

A key highlight was the inauguration of TDAP’s Help Desk at LCCI, a one-window facility designed to provide exporters with timely information on TDAP activities, events, and resources, ensuring seamless support for the business community.

Secretary TDAP reaffirmed his commitment to resolving business concerns and enhancing Pakistan’s trade and export potential.