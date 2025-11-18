Archaeologists have discovered a secret entrance to one of Egypt’s famous pyramids. The Pyramid of Menkaure, the smallest of the three central pyramids at Giza, is believed to have been built for the pharaoh Menkaure 4,550 years ago. Scientists have long believed that there may be another way into the pyramid. However, a team of researchers has now found evidence that could finally prove their idea true. Using high-tech radar and ultrasound, Marin has discovered some surprising clues on the eastern side of the pyramid. Among the clues discovered are two empty spaces under the eastern side. In these places, highly polished stones have been found, measuring approximately four meters high and six meters wide. If such stones have been found anywhere else, they are at the main entrance on the north side of this pyramid.

Advertisements