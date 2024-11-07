Karachi, November 07, 2024 —Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held a press briefing today, at its Karachi Office in Islamabad on the upcoming Pakistan Start-up Summit. The event, scheduled for November 11th and 12th, 2024, at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Karachi, promises to be a transformative platform for Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Pakistan Start-up Summit 2024 will gather leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to boost Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem, focusing on innovation, regulatory progress, and sectoral opportunities. Key topics include embedded finance, data protection, and digital financing for Pakistan’s market.

The summit is designed to foster an environment of innovation and collaboration, providing stakeholders with an opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions, examine the latest regulatory developments, and address pressing challenges and opportunities across key sectors, including finance, technology, education, and logistics.

With a strong focus on sustainable, inclusive, and resilient business models, the summit will cover essential themes such as embedded finance, data protection, peer-to-peer lending, and digital financing solutions, all tailored to meet the unique needs of Pakistan’s dynamic market landscape.

“Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem has immense potential, and this summit is an essential step toward realizing that potential,” said the Chairman SECP. “Through knowledge-sharing, collaborative discussions, and actionable insights, we aim to empower start-ups to thrive and scale, ultimately contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth and global competitiveness.”

The two-day summit will feature expert-led sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities that bring together entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, and industry leaders. By promoting dialogue and cooperation, the SECP aims to create a supportive environment and ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in the youth of Pakistan to shape a robust economic future.