ISLAMABAD, January 30: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued

notification for public consultations on the proposed amendments to the Real Estate Investment

Trust (REIT) Regulations, 2022 (the “REIT Regulations”).

The draft amendments follow an extensive consultation process with key stakeholders, including

REIT Management Companies (RMCs), trustees, the banking sector, mutual funds, legal firms, and

consultants. Initial feedback was collected to pinpoint areas for improvement in the REIT

Regulations. The insights were consolidated into a detailed Consultation Paper titled “Areas of

Improvement in the REIT Regulations, 2022”, which was published to invite further feedback.

In-person consultations were subsequently held in Karachi and Lahore, where the feedback was

discussed in-depth, ensuring the proposals were refined based on a consensus-driven approach.

The SECP has now notified the draft amendments for comments before these become effective.

These amendments focus on streamlining procedures for registration of trust deed and REIT

Scheme; establishing clearer timelines for transferring real estate/shares of Special Purpose

Vehicles (SPVs) under the REIT scheme, and promoting early listing of REIT schemes to boost their

presence as a capital market asset class. Additionally, the amendments aim to strengthen the roles

and responsibilities of the RMC and trustee, address regulatory arbitrage across different REIT

structures, and enhance adherence to the Shariah governance framework.

The SECP is committed to a robust and transparent consultation process, ensuring stakeholders

have ample opportunity to contribute during the regulatory review. Feedback on the draft

amendments can be submitted by February 13, 2025, to REIT.Feedback@secp.gov.pk. The

notification detailing the proposed amendments is available on the SECP website at

secp.gov.pk/document/s-r-o-77i-2025-draft-amendments-to-the-real-estate-investment-trustreit-

regulations-2022/?wpdmdl=55386&refresh=679b6d017773d1738239233.