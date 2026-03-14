ISLAMABAD, March 14: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has increased the investment limit for Sahulat Accounts from PKR 1 million to PKR 3 million, bringing it in line with limits allowed in the banking sector. The move aims to make stock market investment easier and more accessible for small retail investors.

SECP has also allowed investors to open Sahulat Accounts with multiple licensed securities brokers, providing greater flexibility in choosing brokerage services. However, investors may maintain only one Sahulat Account with each broker. The reform aligns the framework with practices followed in the banking and mutual fund sectors.

The Sahulat Account was introduced to enable small investors to participate in the stock market through a simplified and user-friendly account opening process. Individuals can open a brokerage account with a licensed securities broker by submitting only their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), significantly reducing documentation requirements.

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The facility is particularly suitable for low-risk retail investors and first-time market participants who may have previously been discouraged by complex account opening procedures. Currently, all licensed securities brokers offer Sahulat Accounts, which can also be opened online, providing greater convenience and accessibility for investors across the country. Individuals categorized as low risk through the broker’s risk assessment process may open such accounts, with brokers applying simplified due diligence measures. There are 542,748 total individual sub-accounts in the market.

The Commission will continue introducing further reforms to simplify investment processes so that young investors can confidently participate in Pakistan’s formal capital market rather than experimenting with unregulated and unauthorised foreign investment platforms.