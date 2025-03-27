Islamabad, March 27 – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched a new phase of its digital transformation initiative, introducing streamlined regulatory processes on the enhanced eZFile platform. This milestone underscores SECP’s commitment to modernizing corporate regulation through automation, simplifying compliance, and improving the ease of doing business.

With this update, users can now initiate key regulatory processes exclusively through eZFile, replacing the previous eServices system. These processes include the registration of foreign companies and post-registration compliance; the registration, modification, and satisfaction of mortgages, charges, and pledges; changes in the principal line of business, including alterations in the Memorandum of Association; and the registration, modification, and satisfaction of an entire series of debentures or redeemable capital.

The implementation of these re-engineered processes reflects SECP’s focus on building a technology-driven regulatory framework. The Commission remains committed to continuously improving its digital platforms to ensure a seamless experience for businesses while upholding the highest regulatory standards.

This transition marks a significant leap toward a more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly regulatory ecosystem. By embracing digital advancements, SECP aims to simplify compliance, reduce processing times, and enhance accessibility for businesses and stakeholders.

SECP remains at the forefront of innovation, with further enhancements planned to promote business facilitation and regulatory modernization. Stakeholders can expect more updates as SECP continues to reshape Pakistan’s corporate regulatory landscape.