Karachi: The Smart Entrepreneur Society (SES), in collaboration with ACMEEM as the official event manager, successfully hosted the Second SES Diplomatic Network Event at the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development. This prestigious gathering brought together influential leaders from the consular community, business sector, academia, and government, offering a unique platform to discuss and promote economic cooperation, diplomatic relationships, and mutual growth opportunities.

The event was graced by Chief Guest H.E. Mr. Hassan Nourian, Dean of the Consular Corps in Karachi and Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His presence underscored the importance of fostering strong international connections to drive economic and cultural development.

Distinguished guests included H.E. Mr. Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia; H.E. Mr. Ali Mohammad Al-Muslmani, Vice Consul of the State of Qatar; Mr. Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Honorary Consul General of the Kingdom of Morocco; Mr. Fazal Karim Dadabhoy, Honorary Consul General of Ivory Coast; Mr. Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia; Mr. Ather Iqbal, Honorary Consul General of Nigeria; and Mr. Moin M. Fudda, Honorary Consul General of New Zealand.

The event provided a dynamic space for esteemed consuls, business leaders, and academic figures to discuss strategic partnerships and share insights on advancing regional trade and economic collaboration. Keynote speeches emphasized the critical role of diplomacy and entrepreneurship in creating sustainable economic networks that benefit all parties involved. The event also highlighted SES’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and facilitating dialogue between the business community and international stakeholders.

SES’s Diplomatic Network Events are increasingly recognized for their contribution to bridging gaps, building trust, and fostering a deeper understanding between various cultures and economies. The organization remains dedicated to providing more opportunities for impactful interactions, which drive innovation and sustainable progress in the region.