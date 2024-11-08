BY : Zahid H Karani.

Minsk: For the second consecutive year, Pakistan proudly participated in the prestigious LISTAPAD Festival, showcasing three acclaimed Pakistani films—Nayab, Superstar, and Umro Ayyar. These films were screened across multiple cities in Belarus, competing in various categories and bringing Pakistani cinema to an international audience.

In collaboration with Belarus Films, the Embassy of Pakistan hosted a special event, the “Day of Pakistani Cinematography,” on 5 November 2024, with a screening of Superstar. The event attracted over 150 attendees, including Belarusian dignitaries, ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society representatives, and media members, demonstrating the growing interest in Pakistan’s cinematic offerings.



Superstar, directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, is a romantic musical-drama that follows the journey of a passionate theatre artist aspiring to enter the film industry. The story explores her career challenges and the emotional choice between love and ambition, illustrating the tension between personal dreams and professional aspirations. In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan emphasized the importance of enhancing cultural collaboration between Pakistan and Belarus, particularly in the field of filmmaking. He offered an insightful overview of the themes explored in the three films and highlighted Pakistan’s substantial potential in producing world-class dramas and films. Ambassador Khan expressed his admiration for the filmmakers, musicians, and creative talents driving Pakistani cinema forward, hoping their work would resonate deeply with LISTAPAD audiences. He also extended his gratitude to the festival organizers for their support in featuring Pakistani films at LISTAPAD. The First Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus Mr. Valery Gromada in his speech thanked Pakistan for its participation and pledged continued support for similar cultural initiatives in the future. The Pakistani films received extensive praise from the audience for their compelling narratives and outstanding performances, establishing them as a highlight of the Minsk International Film Festival.

The international movie festival LISTAPAD held annually continues to serve as a vital platform for cultural exchange, celebrating global cinema and strengthening connections between filmmakers and audiences around the world.