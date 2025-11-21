Karachi, – The opening ceremony of SCICON 6.0, the premier science olympiad, is set to take place today, marking the beginning of a two-day event that promises to showcase the scientific prowess and creative talents of students from across Karachi.

This year’s SCICON is expected to witness the participation of approximately 450 students from over 25 schools and colleges, who will engage in a range of competitions and activities designed to test their knowledge, skills, and innovative thinking. The event features a diverse range of modules, including Decryptica, Kinetic Cascade, Market Mayhem, and Silent Testimony, which are designed to assess students’ understanding of scientific concepts and their ability to apply them in practical contexts.

According to Ms. Tabinda Raza, Principal of Beaconhouse Jubilee Campus, “We are thrilled to host SCICON 6.0, a platform that celebrates innovation, creativity, and scientific inquiry. Our students have worked tirelessly to make this event a success, and we are confident that it will be a memorable experience for all participants.”

The event has garnered significant interest from schools across Karachi, with institutions such as Beaconhouse PECHS campus, Defence and Discovery centre, KGS, Nixor, Cedar, and Indus school, among others, participating enthusiastically. Government schools and colleges are also represented, underscoring the inclusive nature of the event.

Ms. Humera Khalid, Headmistress of the O-Levels section at Beaconhouse Jubilee Campus, expressed her confidence in the success of the event, stating, “I am confident that SCICON 6.0 will be a grand success, with students showcasing their exceptional talents and innovative ideas. We look forward to welcoming our guests, participants, and well-wishers to this extraordinary event.”

SCICON 6.0 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all participants, with exciting competitions, interactive sessions, and opportunities to network with peers and industry experts.