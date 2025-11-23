Karachi – The curtains have closed on SCICON 6.0, the premier science Olympiad, marking the end of a thrilling two-day journey that showcased the exceptional scientific aptitude and creative genius of students from across Karachi. This year’s event brought together approximately 450 students from over 25 schools and colleges, who battled it out in a range of exciting competitions and activities designed to test their knowledge, skills, and innovative thinking.

The diverse range of modules, including Decryptica, Kinetic Cascade, Market Mayhem, and Silent Testimony, challenged students to apply scientific concepts in practical contexts, pushing them to think outside the box and showcase their talents. The competition was fierce, with teams from Beaconhouse Jubilee Campus and other institutions leading the charge, their standout performances catapulting them to frontrunner status in the pursuit of the coveted Scicon 6.0 Championship title.

The concluding ceremony was a spectacular culmination of these remarkable achievements, honoring the triumphs of our talented participants and leaving a lasting impression on all who attended. The coveted trophy and prizes were awarded to the deserving winners, and souvenirs were shared with our esteemed guests.

“We are proud to have hosted SCICON 6.0, an event that embodies the spirit of innovation, creativity, and collaboration,” said Ms. Tabinda Raza, Principal of Beaconhouse Jubilee Campus. “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, teachers, and organizers for making this event a grand success.”

“I would like to thank all the participants for their enthusiasm and passion for science,” added Ms. Humera Khalid, Headmistress of the O-Levels section. “It’s heartening to see students from different institutions coming together to showcase their talents. Special mention to our participants from KVTC (Karachi Vocational Training Center) and 3 government schools/colleges who participated in SCICON 6.0, making it truly inclusive.”

The participation of KVTC and 3 government schools/colleges is a testament to Jubilee Campus’s commitment to providing an inclusive environment that fosters collaboration and innovation among students from diverse backgrounds.

As we bid farewell to Scicon 6.0, we’re left with an indelible mark on our hearts and minds – a testament to the power of innovation, creativity, and collaboration. The memories forged, connections made, and experiences gained will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy, making Scicon 6.0 an unforgettable milestone for all who were a part of it.