Authorities have announced a three-day closure of schools in Galyat and five districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to heavy snowfall and severe weather conditions.

As per a notification from the Education Department, all educational institutions will remain closed from March 4 to March 6, 2025. Schools across AJK’s Neelum Valley and other snow-hit areas will also observe the shutdown to ensure student safety, as blizzard conditions have made travel unsafe.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and local authorities are working to clear blocked roads and restore essential services in affected areas.

Snowfall and rain have disrupted daily life across Galyat and nearby tourist hotspots, including Murree. Power supply remains partially suspended in Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Thandiani, and Changla Gali.

Shahrukh Ali, Director General of the Galyat Development Authority, confirmed that relief operations are underway to help residents and tourists stranded due to the severe weather.