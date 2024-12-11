PC Hotel Karachi : Schneider Electric, in collaboration with Mansha Brothers, hosted an exclusive event in Pakistan,

showcasing cutting-edge data center technologies tailored to meet the country’s burgeoning demand

for digital infrastructure. With Pakistan’s growing middle class driving increased adoption of digital

services, and the government’s initiatives promoting economic growth, digitalization, and

entrepreneurship, the country presents a promising landscape for businesses and investors. The

event highlighted Schneider Electric’s innovative solutions, including modular and prefabricated data

centers, hyper-scale architectures, and advanced cooling and power management systems, designed

to support Pakistan’s accelerating digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of its thriving

economy.