The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed details of the West Indies men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan for the two ICC World Test Championship matches.

According to a PCB press release issued in Lahore, the West Indies cricket team will arrive in Islamabad on 6 January and after playing a three-day match against Pakistan Shaheens from 10-12 January at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, they will take on Pakistan in back-to-back Tests in Multan.

The first Test will be played from 17-21 January, while the second Test will be held from 25-29 January.

This will be the West Indies’ first Test tour of Pakistan in 19 years when they played three Tests in November 2006, while their last Test away Test series against Pakistan was in the UAE in October 2016.

However, the West Indies have thrice toured Pakistan since April 2018 – once for the ODI series (June 2022) and twice for the T20I series (April 2018 and December 2021).

Tour schedule:

10-12 January – three-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

17-21 January – first Test, Multan Cricket Stadium

25-29 January – second Test, Multan Cricket Stadium

Playing hours (Tests):

First session – 0930-1200

Second session – 1240-1440 (1300-1500, only Fridays)

Third session – 1500-1630 (1520-1650, only Fridays)