State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the issuance of a Rs75 commemorative coin to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

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The Government of Pakistan approved the special coin to mark the historic milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the announcement, the coin will be available to the public from May 25, 2026, through exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation field offices.

Pakistan and China formally established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1951.

Coin Features and Specifications

The commemorative coin will have a round shape with serrated edges.

SBP stated that the coin consists of 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel. Moreover, the coin weighs 19 grams and has a diameter of 36 millimetres.

Obverse Side Highlights National Identity

On the obverse side, the coin displays Pakistan’s crescent moon and five-pointed star facing northwest in a rising position.

In addition, the words “Islami Jamhuria Pakistan” appear in Urdu along the upper edge. The year “2026” is also inscribed below the crescent and star.

Furthermore, the face value “75” appears in bold numerals, while the word “Rupia” is written in Urdu script beside the design.

Reverse Side Celebrates Pakistan-China Friendship

The reverse side features the wording “75th Anniversary of Pakistan and China Diplomatic Relations” along the upper edge of the coin.

Meanwhile, the phrase “Trust Friendship Support” appears along the lower edge.

At the centre, the coin displays the national flags of Pakistan and China along with an artistic “75” design representing the anniversary.

The years “1951” and “2026” also appear on both sides of the commemorative design.

Additionally, the coin includes inscriptions in Urdu, English, and Chinese languages highlighting the longstanding friendship and diplomatic partnership between the two countries.