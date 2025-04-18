Karachi : SBP in collaboration with commercial banks, educational institutions and other partner institutions organised financial literacy walks in 16 major cities of Pakistan.

In the walk, thousands of people from all segments of society actively participated. The purpose of the Walk was to promote financial literacy among women, youth and kids through awareness.

Executive Director, Syed Samar Husnain and Managing Director SBP BSC Mr. Maraj Mehmood addressed the participants of the Walk held at Karachi University.