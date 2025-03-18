The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has dismissed rumors regarding the suspension of new banknote issuance for Eidul Fitr 2025.

In an official statement, the SBP reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the longstanding tradition of providing fresh currency notes to commercial banks for public distribution during the festive season.

To facilitate this, the central bank has already supplied Rs. 27 billion in new banknotes, covering all denominations, to 17,000 bank branches nationwide throughout Ramadan. Additionally, ATMs will continue dispensing clean and quality notes, ensuring uninterrupted access during Eid celebrations.

The SBP’s cash monitoring teams have been deployed to oversee the smooth distribution of fresh currency across commercial banks.

Earlier reports had incorrectly suggested that the SBP might halt the issuance of new banknotes this year. However, the central bank clarified that while newly designed banknotes are planned for release later this year, this does not impact the distribution of fresh notes for Eidul Fitr.

The tradition of Eidi, where elders give money or gifts to children, remains a cherished part of the festivities, and the SBP is ensuring that this custom continues without disruption.