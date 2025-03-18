Pakistan,March 18,2025 : The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) strongly refutes the assertion that SBP is not issuing fresh banknotes. The SBP continues its longstanding practice of issuing fresh banknotes to Commercial Banks on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, leveraging their extensive nationwide branch networks to facilitate public access to fresh banknotes. Keeping with the practice, SBP has so far issued Rs. 27 billion fresh banknotes of all denominations to 17,000 branches of commercial banks for onward distribution to general public. Likewise, arrangements have also been made to ensure that ATM network of banks issue uninterrupted good quality banknotes to the general public during the festive season.

To ensure the efficient distribution of fresh banknotes and their availability at all commercial bank branches, SBP has also deployed their Cash Monitoring teams to conduct onsite inspections, ensuring disbursement of fresh banknotes to the general public.