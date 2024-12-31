KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of decisive measures against illegal constructions across Sindh. According to ARY News, the SBCA took action against over 1,500 unauthorized buildings, marking a record-breaking effort in its history.

Spokesperson Shakeel Dogar stated that these actions align with the Sindh Government’s vision and were executed under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani. Operations were conducted fairly across all districts of Sindh, including Karachi’s seven districts, with numerous actions based on court directives. Over 200 legal petitions were also resolved during the year.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Demolition and Legal Action : SBCA demolished or took legal action against more than 1,500 illegal structures, the highest in a single year.

: SBCA demolished or took legal action against more than 1,500 illegal structures, the highest in a single year. Transparency Measures : QR codes were installed at construction sites, enabling the public to verify project legality.

: QR codes were installed at construction sites, enabling the public to verify project legality. Building Approvals : A total of 2,652 building plans for residential, commercial, industrial, and public projects were approved, supported by a new single-window approval system to expedite processes.

: A total of 2,652 building plans for residential, commercial, industrial, and public projects were approved, supported by a new single-window approval system to expedite processes. Safety Inspections : The Technical Committee surveyed 743 dangerous structures, including 591 in Karachi, and inspected buildings affected by accidental fires.

: The Technical Committee surveyed 743 dangerous structures, including 591 in Karachi, and inspected buildings affected by accidental fires. Promotion and Welfare: The Departmental Promotion Committee promoted 72 officers and staff, and a revived Hajj scheme enabled 17 employees to perform Hajj through a transparent balloting process.

Director General Abdul Rasheed Solangi emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions, resulting in suspensions of several officials linked to unauthorized activities. Investigations are ongoing to hold those responsible accountable.

Beautification and Community Projects:

In collaboration with the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and district authorities, SBCA launched beautification initiatives, including the enhancement of buildings and streets along Shahrah-e-Faisal, which received widespread praise. A similar project is now planned for the Korangi Industrial Area, following requests from local community leaders.

The SBCA’s 2024 efforts reflect a commitment to transparency, public safety, and community development, setting a high benchmark for the years to come.