The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has revised its regulations, allowing commercial activities on residential plots in Karachi. While this change is expected to benefit businesses, urban experts caution that it could put additional pressure on the city’s already overburdened infrastructure, leading to a surge in commercial establishments such as shops, schools, clinics, and restaurants within residential areas.

According to the amendment in the Karachi Building and Town Planning Regulations (KBTPR) 2002, residential plots can now be repurposed for commercial and recreational use. However, this move contradicts multiple directives issued by the Sindh High Court (SHC), which has previously ruled against such commercialization in response to petitions from concerned citizens.

In February, the SHC even issued arrest warrants for a Karachi Development Authority (KDA) official and a property owner for violating its rulings. Despite these legal actions, authorities have been unable to curb the unauthorized use of residential plots for business purposes. Reports suggest that the SBCA has struggled to implement SHC orders due to the involvement of powerful individuals who own many of these commercial establishments. Instead of shutting them down, the authority has now legalized their operations.

This policy shift is expected to trigger further legal disputes, as it directly contradicts existing court decisions aimed at preventing the commercial exploitation of residential land in Karachi.