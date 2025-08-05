Advertisements

Karachi – Pakistan : Sparks Business Club (SBC) proudly hosted a memorable event, “SBC Pakistan Vibes – Meet & Greet | Fellowship Dinner”, on August 1, 2025, uniting visionaries, professionals, and changemakers in a vibrant celebration of community spirit, entrepreneurship, and patriotic pride.The evening began with a warm welcome to our esteemed Guests of Honour. MPA Mr. Syed Shariq Jamal – Member of Provincial Assembly, Sindh Mr. Mahmood Ahmed Khan Both guests have been long-time supporters of SBC’s mission and added great inspiration to the evening through their presence and words of encouragement. Sparks Business Club (SBC) proudly hosted a memorable event,Vibes – Meet & Greet | Fellowship Dinner”, on August 1, 2025, uniting visionaries, professionals, and changemakers in a vibrant celebration of community spirit, entrepreneurship, and patriotic pride.

A proud and emotional Cake Cutting Ceremony celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan followed shortly after. It was a moment of reflection and hope, as guests stood united in love for their homeland and a shared vision of prosperity.One of the key highlights of the evening was the networking session between the SBC Family & SBC Fellows, encouraging meaningful interactions, collaborations, and future partnerships to drive collective growth.A significant milestone was the MOU Signing Ceremony between Sparks Business Club and Womentum by Hira, a strategic collaboration aimed at empowering youth and fostering entrepreneurship.

Signed by Ms. Syeda Raafia Hasan, Founder & Chairperson, SBC. Signed by Mrs. Hira Moiz, Founder & Chairperson, WomentumThe success of the evening reflected the dedication of SBC’s core leadership. Mr. Razzak Pardesi – Patron, Ms. Syeda Raafia Hasan – Founder & Chairperson, Mr. Jaffer Hussain – Executive Director and chief architect behind the event’s seamless execution, Mrs. Zahida Toufiq Ahmed – Patron, appreciated for her heartfelt support from abroadSpecial mention to the core leadership team, Mrs. Naghma Aqeel – Club President, Ms. Abeera Khan – Vice President & Event Host, Mrs. Sumaira Imran – General SecretaryCommittee Presidents were honored for their active contributions, Mrs. Naheed Khan – Beauty Professionals Committee, Mr. Naveed Wahid – Law & Order Committee, Mrs. Tasneem Zehra – Special Needs Council, Mr. Nouman Riyaz – Mind & Heart Club, Mrs. Fatima Shakaiba Zakir – Education Evolution Committee, Ms. Aatikah – La Pâtisserie Committee, Mr. Ali Balushi – President, SBC Photography AcademyA special appreciation to Mr. Sohail Iqbal Memon, Event Coordinator, whose commitment and professionalism ensured flawless event management.

The night was elevated by a soulful patriotic performance from Rao Tanveer, creating an atmosphere filled with national pride and emotion.Excitement peaked with the Lucky Draw, made possible by our generous Gift Sponsors:AS Candles, SRM Couture, Counsellor Bench, Beads & Treads.We also express gratitude to, Tamiirat Pakistan – Strategic Partner, Darwaish Zindagi Art & Culture – Strategic Partner, MAAS WORLD INC our– Support Partner, ZaikaBook.com, Wall Street Properties, LMS Event Management Company – our Brand Partners, BizToday, DAILY Ausaf, SBC News Network, THE AZB>COM – Media PartnersAmong the distinguished attendees were, Ms. Sana Aqil – Chairperson, MKP Corporate, Mr. Abdul Moiz bin Zahid – Chairman, Bin Zahid Group, Mr. Abdul Hameed Aslam – President, Rotary Club South, Mr. Syed Turab Shah, Mr. Rafiq Vayani, Ms. Irum Fawad, Ms. Sarah Bano, Mr. Nadeem Raza, Mr. Furqan Ali Khan, Mr. Sohail Ahmed Siddiqui.

This evening was more than just a gathering — it was a celebration of unity, progress, and patriotism. SBC continues to thrive through the strength of its network, the passion of its Fellows, and a shared dream of uplifting entrepreneurs and communities across Pakistan.