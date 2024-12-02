Saudi Arabia : Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, continues to build on its deep-rooted relationship with Pakistan, a partnership that has flourished for over fifty years. Dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of Pakistani travelers, Saudia plays a key role in reinforcing the long-standing bond between the two countries. This commitment to Pakistan highlights Saudia’s broader mission of supporting the cultural, economic, and social connections between the two nations. Saudia’s initiatives also align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, further strengthening its role as a bridge between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

A Long-standing Commitment to Pakistan

Since launching its first flight to Karachi in 1970, Saudia has become a trusted choice for Pakistani passengers, offering direct links to Saudi Arabia and beyond. Currently, the airline operates multiple weekly flights across major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar and Sialkot, solidifying its status as a leading Gulf carrier in Pakistan.

Recognizing Pakistan’s immense potential for inbound tourism, Saudi Arabia aims to welcome over 3.5 million Pakistani visitors annually by 2030. This ambitious target aligns with the Kingdom’s vision to position tourism as a vital component of its economy, establishing Pakistan as a key source of visitors to Saudi Arabia.

Innovative Solutions for an Enhanced Travel Experience

In line with its digital transformation strategy, Saudia had launched the BETA version of Travel Companion (TC), an AI-powered platform designed to elevate the travel experience for passengers. This innovative service offers personalized solutions, enabling travelers to seamlessly book hotels, transportation, and activities through trusted providers, ensuring a smoother and more convenient journey from start to finish.

Moreover, Saudia has revamped its AlFursan loyalty program, making it easier for members to manage rewards, track mileage, and upgrade their membership levels. These enhancements demonstrate Saudia’s dedication to delivering a user-friendly and seamless service for its clientele.

A Vision for Growth Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030

Saudia’s growth initiatives are closely aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, a strategic initiative aimed at transforming the Kingdom into a global tourism hub. The airline plays a crucial role in connecting Pakistani guests to Saudi Arabia, facilitating religious pilgrimages, business opportunities, and leisure tourism. Saudia aims to support the Kingdom’s goal of welcoming 330 million visitors by 2030, with a significant focus on attracting 3.5 million Pakistani tourists annually.

The airline’s expansion efforts include the introduction of 105 new aircraft, further enhancing its capacity to meet the growing travel demands. This fleet will enable Saudia to provide a superior travel experience for Pakistani passengers.

As Saudia Airlines strengthens its presence in Pakistan, it remains committed to expanding connectivity, enhancing passenger services, and supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. With increased flights, innovative digital solutions, and a modernized fleet, Saudia is dedicated to providing an exceptional travel experience for passengers while reinforcing the vital link between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

For more information, visit https://www.saudia.com/.