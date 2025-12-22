Saudia : The national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced its win at the 19th edition of the Aviation Business Middle East Awards 2025, earning the prestigious “Best Economy Class of the Year” title. This recognition reflects the airline’s ongoing commitment to elevating the guest experience and setting new benchmarks across both regional and global aviation sectors. Saudia was also ranked among the top carriers in the “Best First Class of the Year” category, further underscoring the quality of its premium products and service excellence.

Recognized as one of the industry’s leading platforms, the Aviation Business Middle East Awards celebrates innovation, service excellence, and operational leadership. Saudia’s win this year reflects its strong momentum and growing influence in shaping the future of aviation in the region.

Advertisements

The recognition is particularly significant for Pakistani travelers, as Saudia provides extensive connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, offering strong capacity, reliable schedules, and seamless hub connections. The airline continues to support pilgrimage travel, workforce mobility, and business and family travel, reinforcing vital people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: “Receiving this distinguished title is a proud moment for all of us at Saudia. It reflects the dedication, innovation, and passion of our teams who work tirelessly to elevate every aspect of the guest journey. These recognitions reaffirm our leadership in the region and underscore our commitment to excellence in service, hospitality, and digital innovation”.

He added: “As we continue to expand our global network and modernize our fleet, we remain focused on delivering a seamless, world-class travel experience”.

Saudia is undergoing a major transformation driven by digital innovation, a comprehensive cabin retrofit program, and ongoing fleet expansion. High-speed inflight Wi-Fi is now live on select aircraft, with full fleet rollout expected by 2027, reinforcing its growing stature on the global aviation stage. These enhancements further strengthen Saudia’s value proposition for Pakistani travelers by delivering a more consistent, modern, and digitally enabled onboard experience on key regional services.