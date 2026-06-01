RIYADH / KARACHI, June 1, 2026: Saudia has received its first Airbus A321XLR, becoming the first airline in the Middle East and Africa to operate the next-generation extra-long-range narrow-body aircraft.

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The development is part of Saudia’s broader fleet expansion strategy aimed at improving efficiency, passenger experience, and international connectivity.

New long-range capability

The Airbus A321XLR offers:

Range of up to 8,700 km

Flight duration of up to 9 hours

Improved fuel efficiency with narrow-body economics

This allows the airline to operate longer international routes while maintaining operational flexibility and lower costs.

“The New Saudia Experience” onboard upgrade

The aircraft introduces Saudia’s upgraded cabin concept focused on comfort, connectivity, and service quality.

Cabin configuration includes:

24 Business Class suites with enhanced privacy

120 Economy Class seats with improved design

13-inch personal entertainment screens

Charging ports at every seat

Passengers will also have access to high-speed inflight Wi-Fi, enabling streaming, browsing, and online meetings.

Premium dining and service enhancements

Business Class travellers will benefit from a chef-led dining experience, featuring Saudi and international cuisine options tailored to passenger preferences.

Saudia said the upgrades aim to deliver a consistent and modern travel experience across all routes.

Impact on Pakistani travellers

The aircraft is expected to improve travel connectivity for passengers travelling between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, especially during:

Hajj season

Umrah travel peaks

Business and expatriate travel periods

Enhanced capacity and efficiency may support smoother scheduling and improved comfort on long-haul routes.

Fleet expansion and Vision 2030 goals

Saudia plans to add 15 Airbus A321XLR aircraft by 2027, supporting network expansion across tourism, business, and pilgrimage sectors.

The airline says the investment aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aviation and tourism strategy, including preparations for major global events such as Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Leadership statement

Saudia Group Director General Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar said the new aircraft reflects the airline’s transformation strategy, focusing on modern fleet growth, enhanced service standards, and improved operational efficiency.