KARACHI: Saudia Group, one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region, has announced a strategic agreement with GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) to equip Saudia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier, with GEnx-1B engines for its 2023 order of 39 Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft. The agreement includes the supply of engines, a multi-year maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) program, and spare engines. It also encompasses a series of capability-building initiatives—delivered through Saudia Technic, the Group’s maintenance and engineering arm—designed to expand and localize the Kingdom’s aerospace expertise through technical training and knowledge transfer.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said, “This strategic partnership with GE Aerospace not only transforms the Group’s long-haul capability and expands our air connectivity, but also accelerates the localization of high-technology aviation expertise in the Kingdom. Through this agreement, we will be able to develop in-country technical capability for engines we previously maintained abroad, ensuring that investment, skills, and value remain within the Kingdom, in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030.”

The GEnx engine family, known for its high reliability and advanced materials, has logged more than 70 million flight hours and powers most 787 aircraft worldwide.

Advertisements

GE Aerospace has a relationship spanning more than 40 years with the Saudi aerospace sector and continues to collaborate with Saudi partners to advance Vision 2030 by developing local talent and strengthening technical capabilities. GE Aerospace and its joint ventures currently power Saudi Arabia’s four largest commercial carriers and support the largest F110 fleet outside the United States.

As one of the region’s largest aviation groups, Saudia Group is pursuing a long-term strategy focused on fleet expansion, new international routes, and increased global capacity. In parallel, Saudia Technic is strengthening technical and engineering capabilities to support the Saudi Aviation Strategy and Vision 2030.

The agreement also holds relevance for Pakistan, as Saudia’s fleet expansion and enhanced MRO capability are expected to support stronger operational reliability on Pakistan–Saudi Arabia routes—one of the busiest regional travel corridors. With a large Pakistani aviation workforce already contributing to Gulf carriers, the new technical training and localization initiatives under Saudia Technic may create additional opportunities for Pakistani engineers and aviation specialists, while also improving connectivity and service quality for millions of Pakistani travelers heading to the Kingdom for work, business, and religious tourism.