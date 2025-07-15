Advertisements

Saudia Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to operational excellence, playing a vital role in advancing the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy. This achievement is particularly significant for Pakistan, as thousands of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims and travelers rely on Saudia’s services during peak travel seasons.

According to the June 2025 report by Cirium, a leading global aviation analytics provider, Saudia ranked first worldwide in both departure and arrival on-time performance. The airline operated over 16,700 flights during the month, achieving a 91.33% on-time arrival rate and a 90.69% on-time departure rate.

Advertisements

Pakistani passengers, especially those traveling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Umrah, business, or family visits, benefit greatly from this exceptional on-time record, which offers increased dependability and minimizes delays, making their busiest travel periods smoother and more comfortable.

This marks the second time in 2025 that Saudia has led global rankings in both arrival and departure on-time performance, with a previous achievement recorded in March. The accomplishment reflects Saudia and flyadeal’s unwavering focus on operational efficiency and excellence, particularly during the high-demand periods of Hajj, summer travel, and Eid Al-Adha holidays, which see a high volume of travelers from Pakistan.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, stated, “Achieving exceptional on-time performance and maintaining operational excellence requires seamless coordination across all sectors and subsidiaries of the Group. This accomplishment underscores our direct contribution to the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy, particularly in enhancing the overall guest travel experience.”

For Pakistan’s aviation sector, Saudia’s success sets a benchmark for performance and presents opportunities for bilateral cooperation in training, operational standards, and digital aviation technologies. With Saudia Group planning to add 188 new aircraft to its fleet, the capacity for Pakistani passengers—including religious pilgrims, tourists, and workers—is expected to increase significantly.

The airline’s Integrated Operations Control Center (IOCC) at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah is fully equipped to manage this significant growth. As the largest facility of its kind in the Middle East, the IOCC plays a central role in coordinating flight operations across all Saudia Group entities, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and seamless integration at scale.

As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its aviation infrastructure under the National Aviation Strategy, Pakistani travelers and airlines stand to benefit from improved connectivity, seamless experiences, and greater collaboration within the regional aviation ecosystem.