Islamabad, PAKISTAN – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, has officially opened a dedicated new sales and marketing office in Islamabad marking its rapid expansion in Pakistan.

On a flying visit to Pakistan’s capital city, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer Steven Greenway affirmed the airline’s commitment to being part of the country’s dynamic air travel market.

flyadeal launched non-stop scheduled flights from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan in February, connecting Riyadh and Jeddah to the country’s commercial hub of Karachi which signalled the airline’s first move into South Asia.

Advertisements

Since then flyadeal has significantly scaled up frequency, now operating 18 non-stop services each week between the two countries serving a total of five gateway cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Lahore and Islamabad.

“Our Pakistan flights have proved a great success since our entry bringing affordable low fares and reliable punctual services to this exciting market,” said Greenway.

“Having expanded from one to five cities across the country in the space of just eight months thanks to regulatory and travel industry support, it’s only a matter of time before we grow further with much-needed additional capacity and provide the travelling public with wider reach and greater choice of non-stop flights bridging both countries.”

flyadeal has partnered with leading general sales agent Matchless Travel to serve the travel trade and members of the public across Pakistan through its nationwide network of offices.

Farooq Ahmad, flyadeal Head of Sales, added: “flyadeal has developed a great relationship with Pakistan’s travel agency community, quickly building confidence within the trade of our value added product offering. Our dedicated sales office in Islamabad complements the efforts of Matchless by providing increased brand presence and awareness.”

Following the sales office opening, flyadeal’s senior management team from head office in Jeddah and Karachi hosted Islamabad’s travel trade to a thank you dinner.

All flyadeal services to and from Pakistan are operated with Airbus A320 family aircraft in a single 186-seat Economy Class configuration. The flights cater to a mix of business, leisure, pilgrim and migrant worker traffic, as well as the large outbound Pakistani expatriate community living in the Kingdom. Jeddah-bound flights serve as the gateway to the Saudi holy city of Makkah.

flyadeal operates scheduled flights from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to more than 30 domestic and international seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia with a modern fleet of 43 Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Effective 1 January 2026, flyadeal will add Madinah as its fourth base in the Kingdom, a strategic move to enhance air travel options to and from the Holy city.