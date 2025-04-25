On World Creativity and Innovation Day, Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s national airline, introduced “The Coolest Ihram,” the world’s first technologically advanced Ihram garment designed to help pilgrims regulate their body temperature during the Hajj and Umrah rituals.

Developed in collaboration with global branding firm Landor and U.S.-based cooling fabric innovator brrr®, this cutting-edge garment incorporates cooling minerals, active moisture-wicking, and rapid-drying properties. These features work together to reduce skin temperature by about 1 to 2°C, depending on environmental conditions and individual metabolism.

The Coolest Ihram is fully compliant with Islamic requirements for both men and women, and it provides UPF 50+ sun protection. Made from advanced, athletic-grade materials, it creates a cooler microclimate for the wearer, improving comfort and endurance during the physically demanding rituals of Hajj and Umrah.

This innovation comes ahead of the 2025 Hajj season, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing pilgrim safety and well-being. The Coolest Ihram will be available to Saudia passengers starting June 2025, with more details on distribution to follow.