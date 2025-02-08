RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has introduced a revised visit visa policy affecting 14 countries, including Pakistan.

Under the new regulations, the Kingdom has suspended the issuance of one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits. Instead, travelers from these nations can now only apply for single-entry visas. The affected countries include Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

This policy change, which took effect on February 1, 2025, aims to curb unauthorized Hajj pilgrimages, as some individuals were using long-term visit visas to bypass the official pilgrimage quota.

New Visa Guidelines

Visitors from these 14 countries must now apply for a single-entry visa, valid for 30 days per visit. Additionally, applicants are required to complete their biometric verification at Etimad visa centers across Pakistan.

Saudi authorities emphasize strict control over Hajj quotas, ensuring that each country receives an allocated number of pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially opened Hajj 2025 registration for domestic pilgrims, including citizens and residents. Applicants must submit their requests through the Nusuk app or the official e-portal. The ministry has advised early registration and the completion of necessary health information. Priority will be given to individuals who have not performed Hajj before.