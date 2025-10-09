ISLAMABAD – The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has announced new employment opportunities for Pakistani healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia.

As per the official announcement, a leading medical institution in Saudi Arabia is seeking to recruit five consultant surgeons and 40 skilled nurses from Pakistan. Both male and female doctors are eligible to apply for the consultant roles, while nursing positions are reserved for female candidates.

The consultant positions are available in several specialized fields, including Retina Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Squint Surgery, and Oculoplastic Surgery. Applicants must possess board certification along with a minimum of five years of post-fellowship experience.

For nursing roles, 40 vacancies are open in areas such as ICU, NICU, Emergency, and General Nursing. Eligible candidates must be female, below 35 years of age, hold a 16-year BSN degree, and have at least five years of professional experience in the relevant field.

Interested candidates can apply through the OEC portal before the application deadline of October 24, 2025.