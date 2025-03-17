The Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission has introduced the Sustainable Ihram initiative, aiming to recycle and repurpose used ihrams—the white garments worn by male pilgrims during Hajj and Umrah.

In collaboration with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. and eco-fashion firm Tadweem, the initiative seeks to merge Islamic traditions with sustainability by reducing textile waste. Every year, millions of ihrams are discarded, but through this project, used garments are collected, cleaned, shredded, and rewoven into new ones, fostering a circular textile economy in Saudi Arabia.

So far, 336 collection bins placed in Mina have helped recover tons of ihrams for recycling. This initiative not only preserves sacred traditions but also integrates eco-friendly solutions into religious practices.

Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, emphasized that sustainability aligns with spirituality, reinforcing values of purity and environmental responsibility. The project sets a new standard for merging cultural heritage with innovative, eco-conscious solutions in the pilgrimage experience.