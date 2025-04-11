Saudi Arabia has announced a 10,000-pilgrim increase in Pakistan’s Hajj quota, a decision made public on Friday. This move comes after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar requested Saudi officials to accommodate Pakistani citizens who missed the registration deadline for Hajj.
Key Developments:
- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar made concerted efforts to secure this additional allocation, and Saudi authorities have agreed to the request.
- The extra 10,000 pilgrims will now be able to perform Hajj this year.
Pre-Hajj Arrangements:
- Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled its pre-Hajj flight schedule for 2025, with 280 special flights set to transport over 56,000 Pakistani pilgrims from April 29 to June 1.
- Of these, 20,000 pilgrims will travel under the government’s Hajj scheme, while 36,000 will make private arrangements.
- PIA will utilize Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 aircraft to ensure comfortable and smooth travel for all passengers.
This significant increase in Pakistan’s Hajj quota comes as a relief for many aspiring pilgrims and reflects the close cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in supporting the religious obligations of Muslims.
