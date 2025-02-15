ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia is emerging as a top global travel destination in 2025, offering enhanced opportunities for Pakistani travelers beyond religious tourism, according to the Saudi Tourism Authority.

With over 2.7 million Pakistani visitors in 2024 and an expected increase to 2.87 million in 2025, Saudi Arabia is diversifying its tourism sector, catering to solo female travelers, cultural explorers, and destination weddings.

Pakistani esports players gained global recognition at the Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh, while the LEAP Information Technology Expo witnessed record participation from Pakistani exhibitors, underscoring their growing presence in the tech industry.

The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector is also flourishing, with 37 Pakistani tourism groups actively participating in events across Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the Saudi Click Campaign aims to attract Pakistani professionals in fashion and media by showcasing the country’s rich cultural experiences.

To streamline travel, Saudi Arabia has introduced Group Inclusive Tours (GITs) and special last-minute Ramazan deals for visitors seeking a spiritual experience. The introduction of the e-visa for Umrah pilgrims allows unrestricted entry to any Saudi airport, further simplifying travel.

With eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, a business-friendly environment, and the launch of luxury resorts like The Saudi Red Sea’s exclusive hotels—including Six Senses Southern Dunes and JW Marriott—Saudi Arabia is set to become a prime destination for Pakistani travelers, offering experiences for every budget and preference.