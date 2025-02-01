KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline, Flyadeal, has officially begun its flight operations in Pakistan, as reported by ARY News.

According to a Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) spokesperson, Flyadeal’s first flight, F3 166, landed in Karachi from Saudi Arabia at 8:04 a.m. The aircraft received a water salute upon arrival at Jinnah International Airport.

Flyadeal had announced its plans to operate in Pakistan on January 2, 2025, and subsequently received approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The airline will initially operate flights between Riyadh and Karachi, with plans to expand services between Karachi, Riyadh, and Jeddah.

Industry sources indicate that Flyadeal’s entry into the Pakistani market will offer travelers more direct flight options, increasing convenience and accessibility for passengers traveling between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, Saudia, recently ranked first globally for on-time performance, achieving an 88.12% on-time arrival rate and an 88.15% departure rate, as per Cirium’s July 2024 report.

Saudi Arabia is also expanding its aviation sector under Vision 2030, with plans to add 103 new aircraft to its fleet. This move aims to enhance seating capacity, expand global connectivity, and support economic and cultural ties worldwide.

As a SkyTeam alliance member since 2012, Saudia continues to strengthen its global presence, offering scheduled flights and special charter services during Ramadan and Hajj for travelers across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.