Karachi, April 15, 2025 – The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation and Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited proudly announced the commencement of the highly anticipated Sarsabz Baba Guru Nanak International Circle Style Gold Kabaddi Cup 2025. The three-day tournament, from April 16-18, 2025, brings together teams from Pakistan, India, and Iran.

A press conference was held in Lahore on Tuesday, marking the beginning of this international sporting event. Team captains Ali Saffari (Iran), Germanjit Singh Ladda Balpur (India), and Kaleem Ullah Jutt (Pakistan), along with representatives from title sponsors, Fatima Fertilizer, were also present, sharing their enthusiasm and commitment to promoting Kabaddi as a sport of unity.

Matches will be hosted in Lahore, symbolizing peace and unity across borders. Competing teams include the SPGC Tigers from India, the Lions of Tarbaiz from Iran, and the Pakistani Eagles—each bringing their own unique strength and flair to the traditional circle style format. Notably, this marks a significant moment as an Indian Kabaddi team travels to Pakistan for a tournament after many years, reflecting a spirit of renewed regional engagement through sports.

Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer, said, “We are honored to sponsor the Sarsabz Baba Guru Nanak International Kabaddi Cup, a tournament that celebrates not just the sport of Kabaddi but the shared heritage and spirit of our region. At Fatima Fertilizer, we believe in strengthening the roots of our nation—both through sustainable agriculture and meaningful cultural engagement. This event is a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and our ongoing commitment to uplifting rural communities across borders.”

Rana Sarwar, Secretary General, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation , said, “We are pleased to welcome the Indian and Iranian Kabaddi teams to Pakistan for this prestigious tournament. The participation of international teams is a strong testament to the fact that Pakistan is a safe and welcoming destination for global sporting events.”

The Sarsabz Baba Guru Nanak Kabaddi Cup 2025 is more than just a sporting event—it is a celebration of regional camaraderie, cultural pride, and the unifying power of sports. With top-tier athletes, historic venues, and enthusiastic fans, the tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience that fosters goodwill and strengthens cross-border connections.