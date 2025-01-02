KARACHI, Jan 2nd, 2024 — The Businessman Panel Progressive Core Committee has elected Saquib Fayyaz Magoon as the Chairman of BMP Progressive. Other elected office-bearers include Senior Vice Chairman Dr. Jasu Mal Leemani, Secretary General Khurram Ijaz, Treasurer Shakeel Ahmed, Coordinator Sindh Chambers Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, Joint Secretary Aman Paracha, Vice Chairman Women’s Wing Nazli Abid Nisar, Coordinator All Pakistan Women Chambers Sahibzadi Maheen, Acting Chairman Karachi Asif Sakhi, Vice Chairman Karachi Abdul Samad, Vice Chairman Karachi Muhammad Yousuf, and Media Coordinator and Spokesperson Yasir Iqbal Malik.

The important meeting of the BMP Progressive Core Committee was held in Karachi and was attended by mentors Khalid Puri, Sheikh Shafiq, senior leaders Adeel Siddiqui, Mian Shabbir Mansha, Izhar ul Haq Qamar, Sham Lal Manglani, Rizwan Ehsan, Khurram Ashfaq, and other office bearers and members of BMP Progressive from across Sindh.

A group photo of the newly elected Chairman, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Secretary General Khurram Ijaz, Asif Sakhi, Aman Paracha, Adeel Siddiqui, Shabbir Mansha, Izhar-ul-Haq Qamar, Sham Lal Manglani, Rizwan Ehsan, Khurram Ashfaq, Shakeel Ahmad, Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, Nazli Abid Nisar, Sahibzadi Maheen, Abdul Samad, Muhammad Yousuf, Yasir Iqbal Malik, and others at the Businessmen Panel Progressive Core Committee meeting.

During the meeting, the performance of BMP Progressive within the Federation over the past year was reviewed, and the future course of action was discussed in detail. BMP Progressive leaders also presented suggestions to improve the federation’s performance and enhance support for the business community going forward.

The meeting also focused on the challenges faced by the business community and potential solutions. Emphasis was placed on the need to serve traders, including promoting new startups. Speaking to the media on the occasion, the leaders highlighted that FPCCI’s efforts for the traders are well-known. They affirmed that steps are being taken to bring the issues of traders to the attention of authorities and resolve them.

They further stated, “FPCCI will continue to play its role as a bridge between the government and the business community, making every possible effort, while reiterating its commitment to maximizing exports and working together to achieve this goal.”