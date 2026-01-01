Karachi, January 1, 2026: Saquib Ahmad has assumed the role of Global Chief Growth Officer at Systems Limited, a leading global technology and business process outsourcing company.

In this capacity, he will focus on accelerating international growth, strengthening market presence, and advancing strategic expansion across both established and emerging markets.

With more than 27 years of leadership experience across the telecom and IT sectors, Saquib brings a strong track record in enterprise sales, business development, and large-scale growth strategy. His career spans senior roles across Pakistan, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, where he has led high-performing teams and delivered sustained, multimillion-dollar revenue growth.

Prior to this role, Saquib served as Country Managing Director for SAP across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Bahrain. His earlier leadership positions include tenures at Oracle, Comptel, Nokia Siemens Networks, and Siemens in markets including the UAE, Spain, and Germany.

A recipient of the Presidential Award Aizaz-e-Sabqat for academic excellence, Saquib has also contributed to leading business and industry platforms such as TIE Islamabad, OICCI, and the Pakistan Business Council.

Advertisements