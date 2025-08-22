Lahore, Pakistan – August , 2025 – SAP held its Business Suite Innovation Day in Lahore on August 19, 2025.

The event brought together customers, partners, and industry leaders to explore the transformative power of applications, data, and AI in enterprise management. It also marked an important milestone in SAP’s commitment to accelerating business innovation and digital transformation in Pakistan.

The day featured deep-dive sessions on SAP Business AI, Cloud ERP (Public and Private), SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Business Data Cloud, Finance and Spend Management, and Business Transformation Management.

Customer spotlight sessions from leading organizations such as MG Motors, Aramco (GNO), and Orient Materials highlighted real-world

applications of SAP solutions in driving innovation and productivity.

The event opened with a keynote by Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Emphasizing the importance of AI and cloud solutions in shaping the future of enterprises, Saquib said, “Organizations must harness the power of applications, data, and AI to remain resilient and competitive. At SAP, we are enabling businesses in Pakistan to transform with intelligent technologies that empower growth, efficiency, and long-term sustainability.” Talking about the future of enterprise management, Saquib elaborated, that platforms like the Business Suite Innovation Day connect customers, partners, and thought leaders to co-innovate and drive meaningful impact across industries.

Supported by leading sponsors including Abacus Consulting, Systems Limited, Integration Xperts, Excellence Delivered, and TMC, the Innovation Day served as a platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and highlighting SAP’s latest advancements in cloud ERP, artificial intelligence, finance transformation, HR innovation, and business data management.