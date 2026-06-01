ISLAMABAD, June 1, 2026: Global enterprise software leader SAP has appointed Saqib Sabah as Head of its MEA North Growth Cluster, marking a significant leadership shift with the cluster now being anchored in Islamabad.

PM Youth Programme to Link Industry with Skills Push as Pakistan Targets 2.1 Million Overseas Jobs

Under the new structure, Sabah will oversee SAP’s strategic operations across Pakistan, Kuwait, and Bahrain, reporting directly to the regional leadership team.

Islamabad positioned as regional tech hub

SAP said the MEA North cluster sits at the crossroads of South Asia and the Middle East—two of the world’s fastest-growing digital adoption regions.

By basing the leadership role in Islamabad, SAP highlighted Pakistan’s growing importance as a priority market for enterprise technology and digital transformation.

30+ years of global technology leadership

Saqib Sabah brings more than three decades of experience across:

Enterprise software

Digital transformation

AI-driven innovation

Regional business expansion

He has previously led multinational teams across Asia and Europe and is known for turning underperforming markets into growth-driven operations.

Leadership vision for regional expansion

Commenting on his appointment, Sabah said he aims to strengthen collaboration with customers and partners to drive innovation and business outcomes across the MEA North region.

SAP’s SVP & MD for MEA North, Ahmed Al-Faifi, welcomed the appointment, saying Sabah’s experience and understanding of growth markets make him well-suited to accelerate SAP’s regional strategy.

Pakistan’s growing role in global tech ecosystem

The appointment reflects a broader trend of multinational technology firms increasing their operational presence in Pakistan, particularly in areas such as:

Cloud computing

Enterprise digital systems

Artificial intelligence adoption

Financial technology transformation

SAP noted that the move reinforces its long-term commitment to scaling enterprise innovation from within the region.

About SAP

SAP is a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, providing solutions for finance, supply chain, HR, procurement, and customer experience. For over 50 years, it has supported organizations worldwide in digital transformation.